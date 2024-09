Lilly’s Ebglyss enters US atopic dermatitis market with FDA nod

Eli Lilly and Co.’s Ebglyss (lebrikizumab) becomes the latest U.S. entrant in the increasingly competitive atopic dermatitis space, following FDA approval of the IL-13-targeting antibody, which will now go up against other biologics such as established blockbuster Dupixent (dupilumab, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.), as well as more recently approved Adbry (tralokinumab, Leo Pharma Inc.).