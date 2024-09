Genentech’s new multiple sclerosis treatment reduces admin time

Genentech’s newly approved multiple sclerosis (MS) injection takes about 10 minutes to administer, dramatically reducing the four to six hours required by its intravenous predecessor. The U.S. FDA approved the humanized monoclonal antibody Ocrevus Zunovo (ocrelizumab and hyaluronidase-ocsq) for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS on Sept. 13.