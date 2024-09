Daily grind: Ascendis achondroplasia win not grate for Biomarin

Predictably, weekly vs. daily subcutaneous injections made a big difference in the achondroplasia space, where shares of Copenhagen, Denmark-based Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) closed Sept. 16 at $139.57, up $20.35, or 17%, on favorable, pivotal top-line data with Transcon CNP (navepegritide), as competitor Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock (NASDAQ:BMRN) ended the day at $69.86, down $15.04, or 17.7%.