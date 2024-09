Endocrine/metabolic

Astrazeneca’s AZD-6234 prompts body weight loss due to reduced food intake

Amylin is a hormone co-secreted with insulin in the pancreas that has anorexigenic effects, since it promotes satiety and reduces food intake. Amylin analogs and dual agonists of the amylin and calcitonin receptors have been developed for treating obesity. Astrazeneca plc reported results with their AMYR3 agonist AZD-6234.