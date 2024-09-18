BioWorld - Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Infection

Rutgers University divulges new PL-pro inhibitors

Sep. 18, 2024
The State University of New Jersey (Rutgers) has synthesized non-structural protein 3 (nsp3; PL-pro) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of viral infections.
