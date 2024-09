Cancer

Chinese and US researchers describe new CDK12/13 degradation inducers

Scientists at Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc., Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry and the University of Michigan have identified proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety covalently bound to a cyclin-dependent kinase 12 (CDK12) and 13 (CDK13) targeting moiety through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.