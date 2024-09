Riding Summit wave, Instil sets out bispecific strategy

Instil Bio Inc. and Immuneonco Biopharmaceuticals Inc. laid out their global registrational strategy for the PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody SYN-2510 (IMM-2510) in front-line non-small-cell lung cancer and front-line triple-negative breast cancer amid a wild stock ride for the former over the past week and a half.