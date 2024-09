Capricor and Nippon Shinyaku add Europe to DMD deal

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has expanded its commercialization and distribution deal with Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. to include the EU and the U.K. for deramiocel, Capricor’s lead asset, in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). In the new agreement, Capricor will receive an up-front payment of $20 million. Capricor will handle development and manufacturing duties for deramiocel while Nippon Shinyaku will be responsible for the sales and distribution.