Nanovation Therapeutics partners with Novo Nordisk on genetic medicines for cardiometabolic and rare diseases

Sep. 19, 2024
Nanovation Therapeutics Inc. has established a multiyear partnership with Novo Nordisk A/S to advance the development of novel genetic medicines targeting cardiometabolic and rare diseases. The partnership brings together Nanovation’s proprietary long-circulating lipid nanoparticle (lcLNP) technology for RNA delivery to cells outside of the liver, and Novo Nordisk’s expertise in cardiometabolic and rare disease R&D and clinical translation.
