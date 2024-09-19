Cardiovascular

Nanovation Therapeutics partners with Novo Nordisk on genetic medicines for cardiometabolic and rare diseases

Nanovation Therapeutics Inc. has established a multiyear partnership with Novo Nordisk A/S to advance the development of novel genetic medicines targeting cardiometabolic and rare diseases. The partnership brings together Nanovation’s proprietary long-circulating lipid nanoparticle (lcLNP) technology for RNA delivery to cells outside of the liver, and Novo Nordisk’s expertise in cardiometabolic and rare disease R&D and clinical translation.