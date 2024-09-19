BioWorld - Thursday, September 19, 2024
Infection

Suzhou Longbotai Pharmaceutical patents new benzimidazole derivatives for RSV

Sep. 19, 2024
Suzhou Longbotai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed benzimidazole derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.
