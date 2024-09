Cancer

European scientists present new photosensitizers for photodynamic therapy

Scientists at Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris, Universitat de Barcelona and Université Paris Sciences et Lettres have divulged metal complexes (particularly Ru[II]) acting as photosensitizers for photodynamic therapy reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, dermatological disorders and fungal infections.