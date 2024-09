MS Aubagio tableau: Sanofi talks tolebrutinib, Immunic the pick?

The specter of elevated liver enzymes, a known problem with the drug class, became a topic of talk with regard to Sanofi SA’s tolebrutinib, the central nervous system-penetrating Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for multiple sclerosis (MS). Meanwhile, another player in the space, Immunic Inc., has caught the eye of Wall Street lately.