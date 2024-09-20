BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
China's GLP-1 landscape
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
PFA re-energizes afib market
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, September 20, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Fosun acquiring Fosun Kite joint venture in China for $27M
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Fosun acquiring Fosun Kite joint venture in China for $27M
Sep. 20, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Although details are scant, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. plans to buy out partner Kite Pharma Inc. (now Gilead Sciences Inc.) in the Fosun Pharma Kite Biotechnology Co. Ltd. joint venture for $27 million.
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
Cancer
CAR T