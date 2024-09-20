BioWorld - Friday, September 20, 2024
Fosun acquiring Fosun Kite joint venture in China for $27M

Sep. 20, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Although details are scant, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. plans to buy out partner Kite Pharma Inc. (now Gilead Sciences Inc.) in the Fosun Pharma Kite Biotechnology Co. Ltd. joint venture for $27 million.
