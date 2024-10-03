BioWorld - Thursday, October 3, 2024
PTO allowing final consideration pilot program to expire

Oct. 2, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office opted to allow the 2.0 pilot version of the After Final Consideration Program to expire, bringing to an end a program that ran for longer than a decade.
