Olympus launches Visera S diagnostic platform in Europe, Asia

Oct. 2, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Tokyo-based Olympus Corp. launched a new video imaging platform called Visera S (OTV-S500) in Europe and select Asian countries September 2024 while advancing more rollouts for the product worldwide.
