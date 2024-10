Setpoint receives IDE for neuromodulation therapy for MS

Setpoint Medical Inc. received U.S. FDA investigational device exemption approval to initiate a study of its neuroimmune modulation platform in people living with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Setpoint plans to launch the 60-person trial in 2025 to evaluate the use of its implantable neurostimulation device to slow or reverse the nerve damage characteristic of multiple sclerosis.