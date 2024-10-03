BioWorld - Thursday, October 3, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

Researchers develop coating for surgical sutures to reduce scarring

Oct. 3, 2024
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from Stanford University have filed for protection of their use of mechanotransduction inhibitors in coatings for surgical sutures to reduce scarring.
BioWorld MedTech Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Wound closure U.S. Patents