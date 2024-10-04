BioWorld - Friday, October 4, 2024
Patents

Researchers develop digital heart twins to guide arrhythmia treatment

Oct. 4, 2024
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University have filed for protection of their Optimal Target Identification via Modelling of Arrhythmogenesis technology – a method that builds a model of a patient’s heart from a cardiac MRI.
