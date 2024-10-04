BioWorld - Friday, October 4, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Organox gets greenlight in Canada for liver transplantation system

Oct. 4, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Organox Ltd. gained approval from Health Canada for its Metra system for use during liver transplantation. The system utilizes normothermic machine perfusion to maintain donor livers under physiologic conditions prior to transplantation.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Health Canada