FDA greenlights Exact Sciences’ Cologuard Plus

Exact Sciences Corp.’s Cologuard Plus received U.S. FDA pre-market approval as a non-invasive colorectal cancer home screening test. The next-generation, stool-based assay, developed in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic, reduces false positives by 30% compared to the original Cologuard test without diminishing its sensitivity for cancer or advanced adenomas.