Med-tech financings 2Q24

Q2 sees med-tech financings rise 16.5% as sector builds momentum

Sep. 18, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
The med-tech sector maintained its momentum in the second quarter, with total financings climbing 16.5% to $7.47 billion, compared to $6.41 billion in Q1.
BioWorld MedTech Analysis and data insight Financings Regulatory IPO