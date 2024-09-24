BioWorld - Tuesday, September 24, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Hong Kong’s role grows as China moves to up, reform bio sector

Sep. 23, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Both the biotech industry and Hong Kong have become strategic points for China as the People’s Republic of China works to lay a biotech “belt and road” through Asia to expand global influence.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Regulatory Asia-Pacific China NMPA