BioWorld - Tuesday, September 24, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Respiratory vaccine firm Vicebio raises $100M in series B

Sep. 23, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Vicebio Ltd. is funded to take two of its molecular clamp respiratory infection vaccines through phase II development, after raising $100 million in a series B.
BioWorld Financings Vaccine Series B Europe