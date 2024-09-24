BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Respiratory vaccine firm Vicebio raises $100M in series B
Sep. 23, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
Vicebio Ltd. is funded to take two of its molecular clamp respiratory infection vaccines through phase II development, after raising $100 million in a series B.
