Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals August 2024

Mpox and cancer therapies among August’s 22 FDA approvals

August saw the U.S. FDA approve 22 drugs, an increase from July's 17 but fewer than the 28 approved in June. This brings the 2024 monthly average to just over 19 approvals, outpacing last year's average of 16 per month, as well as the 12.5 per month seen in 2022 and 17 per month in both 2021 and 2020.