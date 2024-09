Infection

Discovery and characterization of second-generation oral Mpro inhibitors

Details on the work leading to the discovery of the second-generation SARS-CoV-2 main protease (Mpro) inhibitor PF-7817883 (ibuzatrelvir) were disclosed recently by Pfizer Inc. The drug is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of adult individuals with COVID-19 symptoms who are not hospitalized.