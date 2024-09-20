BioWorld - Friday, September 20, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Impact Therapeutics patents new PARP-1 inhibitors

Sep. 20, 2024
No Comments
Impact Therapeutics (Shanghai) Inc. has disclosed tricyclic derivatives acting as poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents