Cost of using a priority review voucher going up, way up

What comes down must go up seems to be the rule of thumb these days, even for U.S. FDA fees. The cost of using a priority review voucher (PRV) to shave four months off an FDA standard 10-month drug review has dropped drastically over the past several years. But come Oct. 1, biopharma companies will have to pay nearly 89% more than on the previous day to use a PRV.