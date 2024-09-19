BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
China's GLP-1 landscape
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
PFA re-energizes afib market
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, September 19, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Astellas patent survives ‘natural law’ decision
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Astellas patent survives ‘natural law’ decision
Sep. 19, 2024
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reined in a district court that invalidated three claims in an Astellas Pharma Inc. patent protecting bladder drug Myrbetriq (mirabegron) based on a issue that was never argued.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Gastrointestinal
Small molecule
U.S.
Courts
Patents