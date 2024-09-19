BioWorld - Thursday, September 19, 2024
Astellas patent survives ‘natural law’ decision

Sep. 19, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reined in a district court that invalidated three claims in an Astellas Pharma Inc. patent protecting bladder drug Myrbetriq (mirabegron) based on a issue that was never argued.
