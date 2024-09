Ocular

Boehringer Ingelheim to advance SZN-413 for retinal diseases

Surrozen Inc. has announced that Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG will further develop SZN-413 to advance the compound and prepare it for clinical testing. Boehringer decided to move forward with development based on the completion of the initial period of joint research under the companies’ strategic partnership for the research and development of SZN-413 for the treatment of retinal diseases.