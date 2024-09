Immuno-oncology

KSQ Therapeutics’ TIL therapy cleared to enter clinic for solid tumors

The FDA has cleared an IND application for a phase I/II study of KSQ-004EX, KSQ Therapeutics Inc.’s second engineered tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (eTIL) program. KSQ-004EX consists of TIL in which the genes encoding SOCS1 and Regnase-1 are inactivated using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing.