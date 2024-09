Immuno-oncology

Context Therapeutics obtains license to Bioatla’s Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE bispecific antibody

Bioatla Inc. and Context Therapeutics Inc. have entered into an agreement under which Context has obtained from Bioatla an exclusive, worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize BA-3362, Bioatla’s Nectin-4 x CD3 T-cell engaging (TCE) bispecific antibody.