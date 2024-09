Biomarkers

Variant in ITPR3 behind a complex multisystemic disorder

The homeostasis of cytosolic calcium (Ca2+) is crucial for several physiological functions such as cell motility and neuronal transmission, among others. In this process, the inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate receptor type 3 (ITPR3) plays a key role in the release of intracellular Ca2+.