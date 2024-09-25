BioWorld - Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Grants support Mabylon’s programs for ALS and inflammatory bowel disease

Sep. 25, 2024
No Comments
Mabylon AG has been awarded three grants totaling more than CHF1.3 million (US$1.5 million) from Innosuisse Swiss Innovation Agency, Target ALS and the ALS Association.
BioWorld Science Gastrointestinal Neurology/psychiatric Grant