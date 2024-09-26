BioWorld - Thursday, September 26, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Poltreg studies CAR-Treg cells in neuroinflammatory mouse model

Sep. 26, 2024
No Comments
Poltreg SA has initiated a preclinical study with CAR-Treg cells in a humanized mouse model of neuroinflammatory disease.
BioWorld Science CAR T Neurology/psychiatric