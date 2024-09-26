BioWorld - Thursday, September 26, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

PF-4778574 exerts neuroprotective effect in EAE models

Sep. 26, 2024
No Comments
High extracellular glutamate levels damage axons, myelin and oligodendrocytes in the context of inflammatory demyelinating disorders such as multiple sclerosis (MS).
BioWorld Science Conferences ECTRIMS Neurology/psychiatric