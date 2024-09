Cancer

ZIC4 overexpression pediatric choroid plexus carcinoma cells

Zic family member 4 (ZIC4) is a tumor suppressive transcription factor that is epigenetically silenced in many types of cancers. In the current study, researchers from Children's Cancer Hospital Egypt (CCHE) and affiliated organizations investigated the epigenetic regulation function of ZIC4 in pediatric choroid plexus tumors (CPTs).