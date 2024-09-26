BioWorld - Thursday, September 26, 2024
Cancer

Merck Sharp & Dohme and Otsuka Pharmaceutical discover TP53 mutant activators

Sep. 26, 2024
Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have patented cellular tumor antigen p53 (TP53) (Y220C mutant) activators reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
