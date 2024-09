Cancer

The University of Michigan synthesizes CBP/P300 degraders

The University of Michigan has identified proteolysis targeting chimeric (PROTACs) compounds comprising cereblon (CRBN) ligands covalently bonded to a CREB-binding protein (CREBBP; CBP) and/or histone acetyltransferase KAT3B (p300)-targeting moiety through a linker. They are described as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.