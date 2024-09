Neurology/psychiatric

Anti-IL-6 receptor inhibition attenuates myelitis severity

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is an autoimmune demyelinating disorder of the optic nerves and the spinal cord that is linked to the presence of anti-aquaporin (AQP4) autoantibodies. Satralizumab, a humanized anti-IL-6 receptor (IL-6R) antibody, has been approved for the treatment of NMOSD but the effects of IL-6R inhibition in myelitis severity have not been fully explored.