Cardiovascular

Repair Biotechnologies and Genevant Sciences collaborate on mRNA-LNP therapy for atherosclerosis

Repair Biotechnologies Inc. and Genevant Sciences Corp. have entered into a collaboration and nonexclusive license agreement to combine Repair’s Cholesterol Degrading Platform (CDP) mRNA technology with Genevant’s proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology in the development of a potential novel treatment for atherosclerosis.