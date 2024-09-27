BioWorld - Friday, September 27, 2024
Evaxion and MSD sign option agreement for preclinical vaccine candidates

Sep. 27, 2024
Evaxion Biotech A/S has entered into an option and license agreement with MSD (Merck & Co. Inc.) for two preclinical vaccine candidates.
