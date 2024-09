Cancer

Discovery of PD-L1-degrading PROTACs with promising antitumor efficacy

A new series of proteolytic targeting chimeras (PROTACs) was designed by Zhejiang University of Technology scientists based on a previously described PD-L1 inhibitor, and systematic screening of ligands and linkers, combined with structure-activity relationship analysis of the degraders, led to the identification of compounds [I] and [II] as the most active candidates.