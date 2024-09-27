BioWorld - Friday, September 27, 2024
Insilico Medicine discovers CDK8/19 dual inhibitors

Sep. 27, 2024
Insilico Medicine Inc. has synthesized cyclin-dependent kinase 8/19 (CDK8/19) dual inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease and cancer.
