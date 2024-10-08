BioWorld - Tuesday, October 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Sofinnova’s Papiernik: ‘It’s a good period for med tech’

Oct. 7, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
The recent uptick in med-tech deals is a sign technologies that are solving unmet clinical needs are finally coming to fruition, Antoine Papiernik, chairman and managing partner at Sofinnova Partners, told BioWorld in an interview.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Cardiovascular Medical devices Europe