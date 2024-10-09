BioWorld - Wednesday, October 9, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Braincheck Assess accurately evaluates cognitive impairment

Oct. 8, 2024
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
A digital cognitive assessment developed by Braincheck Inc., Braincheck Assess, proved comparable to the gold-standard Montreal Cognitive Assessment in identifying patients with cognitive impairment in a study published in Frontiers in Psychology.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Neurology/psychiatric U.S.