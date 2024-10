GE Healthcare participates in €25.3M European theranostics project

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. is participating in the €25.3 million (US$27.8 million) Thera4care project that aims to expand the use of theranostics in Europe. The 29 partners involved in the project will develop new cancer treatment tools, strengthen the manufacture and supply of radiotheranostic, and optimize the clinical use of radiotheranostics.