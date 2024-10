Abbott advancing PFA studies, launches cardiac mapping tool

Abbott Laboratories reported it achieved new major milestones to support the company's growing suite of pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions in electrophysiology: early completion of enrollment in the VOLT-AF IDE study supporting the Volt PFA system, and the launch of the Focalflex trial to assess the company's Tactiflex Duo ablation catheter, sensor enabled, which will be used in the treatment of patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.