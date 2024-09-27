Capricor’s CEO pursues a BLA and talks rare disease

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. just wrapped up a visit with the U.S. FDA and is prepping to file a BLA in October for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment. Linda Marbán, Capricor’s CEO, is the guest on the newest BioWorld Insider podcast and she talks about deramiocel (CAP-1002), the company’s allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy, for treating the rare disease and how the FDA has made strong efforts in helping lay the groundwork for deramiocel. Marbán has been working on the Duchenne treatment for many years and she has strong insights into how to tackle a rare disease development program and how the FDA has changed its ways over time to help out. She has been in the biopharma space for more than 20 years and also is a co-founder of Capricor.