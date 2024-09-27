BioWorld - Friday, September 27, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Karxt for schizophrenia awaits US FDA decision; inventor opines

Sep. 26, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Nine years on from securing $3.84 million for a phase I clinical trial to test the formulation, with results showing it overcame side effects that had confounded its forerunner, the schizophrenia treatment Karxt met its PDUFA date Sept. 26 with no decision by midday. If approved, the fixed combination of xanomeline-trospium will be the first in a new drug class, and as a dual M1/M4 muscarinic agonist, the first new therapy to act via a novel mechanism for the serious psychiatric disorder in over 50 years.
BioWorld Regulatory Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule U.S. FDA