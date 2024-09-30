Infection

Phylogeographics, phage typing combo fights antibiotic resistance

The spread of drug-resistant bacteria is a global health concern and could once again become a leading cause of mortality. The World Health Organization has flagged carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB), which has a mortality rate of 25%-60%, as a top priority pathogen requiring innovative therapies for its management. Researchers from the HUN-REN Biological Research Centre in Hungary have published a paper in Cell in which they describe designing and developing phage cocktails that target the most prevalent CRAB strains within specific geographic regions by using phylogeographic analysis and mapping the pathogen’s genetic diversity.